Chicago's Flowers For Dreams has made it clear they don’t want white supremacists' business

Neo-Nazis looking to buy flowers will have to take their business somewhere other than Flowers For Dreams. The Chicago-based florist and delivery service has introduced a very simple litmus test for its online customers: a pop-up questionnaire. Upon going to flowersfordreams.com, one is immediately met with one simple question:

Click “Yes, I can’t believe we’re still having this conversation” and you’ll be welcomed into the website. Click “No, I’m ignorant and complicit in hate,” and you’ll be prompted to click a “Goodbye” button, which links to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website.

The message is clear: If you’re complicit in the white nationalist agenda demonstrated in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend, Flowers For Dreams wants nothing to do with you. (Nor does Time Out Chicago.) The condemnation of Nazism is not a radical act, but apparently, in 2017, it’s something that still needs to be done on a day-to-day basis. We’re relieved to see one of our favorite businesses in the city take this simple stand against white supremacy.

