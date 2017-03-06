CTA is posting some amazing throwback photos in honor of its 70th anniversary

In 1947, the Chicago Transit Authority was created to oversee bus, streetcar and train service throughout the city. This year, the transit agency is turning 70 and to celebrate, the CTA is planning a year’s worth of events designed to mark its place in Chicago history.

The schedule of activities will run throughout the year, but the CTA is kicking things off by launching a new Instagram account showcasing some of the agency’s rare, historic photographs. As part of the celebration, a variety of vintage trains and busses that make up the CTA’s Heritage Fleet will also make several public appearances throughout the year. Other planned activities include tours, contests, giveaways and ridership promotions.

"Our 70th anniversary gives us the chance to not only reminisce about our proud history, but also to look ahead to the improvements and investments we’re making to serve customers for another 70 years," CTA President Dorval Carter said in a release.

The CTA is also planning to commemorate another important milestone in Chicago transit history this year. On June 6, the agency will mark the 125th anniversary of the Chicago "L" by holding a special celebration honoring the city’s first elevated railway, which opened in 1892.

Details about specific 70th anniversary events will be announced at a later date, according to the CTA. Several main events will coincide with the agency's actual anniversary, which falls in October. In the meantime, take a sneak peek at some of the vintage photos being shared on the CTA’s new Instagram account.

