Cubs’ David Ross cha-chas on to next round of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Cubs fan-fave David “Grandpa” Ross is finally giving Chicagoans a good reason to watch ABC’s celebrity dance fiasco Dancing with the Stars. On Monday, the former Chicago Cubs catcher and partner Lindsay Arnold cha-chaed their way on to the next round with a bizarre routine choreographed to Young MC's “Bust a Move.”

Prior to his DWTS fame, Ross developed a cult following among the Cubs’ diehards for his World Series heroics—the 39-year-old became the oldest player to hit a home run in Game 7 of the World Series when the Cubs broke their 108-year losing streak last fall. Following his retirement, Ross has become a bona fide celebrity—thanks in part to his skill on the dance floor.

Even his former team is getting in on the fun. Before Monday night's episode, the Cubs tweeted at Grandpa Rossy to let him know they support his new dancing career.

.@D_Ross3 traded in baseball cleats for dancing shoes. Watch him bust a move again tonight! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/SfhO1OuQxr — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 27, 2017

We had to figure the team was on his side, since he made his debut last week in a blinged-out Cubs uniform.

Almost time! #cubs #mlb #DWTS #LadyandtheGramp A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Once he hangs up those dancing shoes, Ross will get back to baseball—he’ll be working for the Cubs’ front office as a special assistant for baseball operations, as well as for ESPN as an MLB analyst.

