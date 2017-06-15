Danni Smith to lead ‘Fun Home’ at Victory Gardens

Victory Gardens Theater has announced partial casting for its fall production of the Tony-winning musical Fun Home, directed by Gary Griffin. Danni Smith, a four-time Jeff Award recipient, will play the character based on lesbian cartoonist Alison Bechdel as an adult.

Also confirmed are Rob Lindley as Bruce, Alison’s closeted father, and Hannah Starr as college-aged “Medium Alison.” Young actors Sage Elliott Harper and Stella Rose Hoyt will alternate as “Small Alison,” with Preetish Chakraborty and Leo Gonzalez as her brothers.

Casting for the characters of Helen, Joan and Roy remains to be announced. The musical, by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, is based on the graphic memoir by MacArthur “genius” grantee Bechdel about coming to terms with her own sexuality as well as her father’s. Fun Home runs September 19 to November 12.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.