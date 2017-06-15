  • Blog
  • Theater & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Danni Smith to lead ‘Fun Home’ at Victory Gardens

By Kris Vire Posted: Thursday June 15 2017, 3:06pm

Danni Smith to lead ‘Fun Home’ at Victory Gardens
Photograph: Joe Mazza
Danni Smith

Victory Gardens Theater has announced partial casting for its fall production of the Tony-winning musical Fun Home, directed by Gary Griffin. Danni Smith, a four-time Jeff Award recipient, will play the character based on lesbian cartoonist Alison Bechdel as an adult.

Also confirmed are Rob Lindley as Bruce, Alison’s closeted father, and Hannah Starr as college-aged “Medium Alison.” Young actors Sage Elliott Harper and Stella Rose Hoyt will alternate as “Small Alison,” with Preetish Chakraborty and Leo Gonzalez as her brothers.

Casting for the characters of Helen, Joan and Roy remains to be announced. The musical, by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, is based on the graphic memoir by MacArthur “genius” grantee Bechdel about coming to terms with her own sexuality as well as her father’s. Fun Home runs September 19 to November 12.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kris Vire 493 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest