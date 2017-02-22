Developer plans 482 apartments, condos on former Cabrini-Green site

Redevelopment at the site of the former Cabrini-Green housing complex could include more than 480 mixed-income housing units, 32,900 square feet of retail space and 1.2 acres of public open space, according to the Chicago Housing Authority.

This week, the CHA Board of Commissioners selected Texas-based Hunt Development Group to oversee the next phase of an ongoing redevelopment project at the former Cabrini-Green site. As the master developer, Hunt will collaborate with Imagine Group and nonprofit Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives to develop 6.9 acres near the intersection of Larrabee Street and Clybourn Avenue.

The project is expected to feature a mix of one- to four-bedroom apartments and condominiums located within a 21-story residential tower and several connected mid-rise buildings and low-rise townhomes. A total of 482 units are planned for the site, including 183 units for CHA residents, 82 at affordable rents and 217 at market rates. Construction on the project is expected to begin in late 2018.

“This is another example of the progress CHA is making with its development partners as we near the completion of the Plan for Transformation and work to transform neighborhoods,” CHA CEO Eugene Jones said in a statement.

According to the CHA, nearly 2,400 housing units have already been constructed in the area surrounding the former Cabrini-Green site, along with approximately $350 million in neighborhood redevelopment initiatives. Those projects include new retail and commercial locations, grocery stores, restaurants and other amenities.

