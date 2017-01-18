Developers unveiled another new skyscraper that will be constructed along the Chicago River

Plans for a striking new 800-foot office building at 110 N Wacker Drive were revealed on Tuesday during a presentation to stakeholders and nearby property owners. Chicago-based Riverside Investment and Development and Dallas-based Howard Hughes Corporation lifted the veil on the proposed skyscraper, which would be developed on a one–acre site that currently houses the General Growth Building.

Curbed Chicago reported that the planned structure will offer 1,350,000 square feet of rentable space, space for a new public park and a 40-foot lobby. The Goettsch Partners-designed skyscraper will also be the tallest building dedicated solely to office space to be constructed in the city since 1990.

The proposed development of 110 N Wacker was designed with approximately half of its footprint dedicated to public space, including a 45-foot-wide riverwalk on its western edge and an open air public park. This design also means that retail space will be limited at the plaza level, with space set aside for a “coffee shop-sized” retailer on the building’s northern end.

Curbed reports that Lower Wacker Drive would be utilized in order to minimize street-level traffic disruptions. Project contractor Clark Construction reportedly expects construction to last 36 months. However, additional details regarding the project’s construction timeline won’t be known until an anchor tenant for the building is secured.

Representatives of Howard Hughes and Goettsch Partners declined to comment on the development, and Riverside Investment did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Check out some renderings of the planned development at 110 N Wacker.

Goettsch Partners

Goettsch Partners

