Empirical Brewery will open a new brewpub in Rogers Park

Ravenswood’s Empirical Brewery is expanding into Rogers Park. The beer maker, which opened a taproom at Ravenswood and Foster Avenues in 2015, will take over the former Act One Pub space at 1328 W Morse Ave, adjacent to the Mayne Stage theater.

As reported Monday by DNAinfo, Empirical will lease both the restaurant space and a neighboring storefront, where it will set up a five-barrel beer system to produce on site. Unlike the brewery’s Ravenswood location, the new space will also serve a full food menu, as Act One did until closing last year, when Mayne Stage (owned by Col. Jennifer Pritzker’s management company, Tawani Enterprises) shifted to a private event space.

Empirical is one of a growing number of craft beer outfits in and around Ravenswood, including Half Acre, Begyle, Band of Bohemia and Dovetail, but the new brewpub will be a first for Rogers Park, where it should be eagerly welcomed. The new pub is expected to be up and running by late spring.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.