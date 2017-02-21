  • Blog
Empirical Brewery will open a new brewpub in Rogers Park

By Kris Vire Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 12:36pm

Photo: Grace Wiley
Act One Pub

Ravenswood’s Empirical Brewery is expanding into Rogers Park. The beer maker, which opened a taproom at Ravenswood and Foster Avenues in 2015, will take over the former Act One Pub space at 1328 W Morse Ave, adjacent to the Mayne Stage theater.

As reported Monday by DNAinfo, Empirical will lease both the restaurant space and a neighboring storefront, where it will set up a five-barrel beer system to produce on site. Unlike the brewery’s Ravenswood location, the new space will also serve a full food menu, as Act One did until closing last year, when Mayne Stage (owned by Col. Jennifer Pritzker’s management company, Tawani Enterprises) shifted to a private event space.

Empirical is one of a growing number of craft beer outfits in and around Ravenswood, including Half Acre, Begyle, Band of Bohemia and Dovetail, but the new brewpub will be a first for Rogers Park, where it should be eagerly welcomed. The new pub is expected to be up and running by late spring.

Staff writer
By Kris Vire 402 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

