Firebrand Theatre announces inaugural season of women-focused musicals

Firebrand Theatre, which announced its launch last spring as a company focused on expanding opportunities for women in musical theater, has revealed its inaugural season. Firebrand’s 2017–18 slate, to be produced at the Den Theatre, will include the Chicago premiere of Lizzie, a rock-musical take on Lizzie Borden, and a new production of the Dolly Parton tuner 9 to 5.

Lizzie, by NYC writers Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner and Alan Stevens Hewitt, had a years-long development process that began in 1990 and didn’t reach its final form until 2013. Time Out New York, reviewing an Off-Off Broadway staging in 2009, called the show “a fetching, brawny rock musical with an all-female cast clad in both period and punk attire.” Firebrand’s production will be directed by Victoria Bussert, who’s staged multiple prior versions of Lizzie. It will run November 11 to December 17.

Firebrand’s artistic director Harmony France will helm 9 to 5, the 2008 Broadway adaptation of the 1980 movie about working women taking on a preposterously sexist male boss. The musical features an original score by Parton, who starred in the movie with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as well as Parton’s Oscar-nominated title song from the film. Sharriese Hamilton will play Parton’s movie role, Doralee, in Firebrand’s production, which runs April 7 to May 20, 2018. Both Lizzie and 9 to 5 will have music direction by Andra Velis-Simon.

Photograph: courtesy Firebrand Theatre

Firebrand also announced a one-night concert later this month to kick off the season. Titled Nothin’ Like a Dame: A Celebration of Women in Musical Theatre, the concert features an impressive, all-female roster of talent, with performances by Brianna Aguilar, Kasey Alfonso, Neala Barron, Karla Beard-Leroy, Becca Brown, Christine Bunuan, Lillian Castillo, Rashada Dawan, Lara Filip, Sophie Grimm, Christina Hall, Amanda Therese Horvath, Michelle Lauto, Donica Henderson, Courtney Mack, Laura McClain, Christine Mild, Leah Pawlik, Sara Reinecke, Camille Robinson, Cassie Slater, Danni Smith, Bethany Thomas, Tiffany Tatreau, and Lina Wass. The band is made up of Jennifer Grubb, Lauren Vogel and Danielle Davis, with musical direction by Diana Lawrence and Velis Simon. The evening’s hosts are Sara Sevigny and 9 to 5’s Hamilton. Nothin’ Like a Dame will play the Mercury Theater, February 27 at 7pm; tickets ($40, VIP $75) are on sale now at firebrandtheatre.org.

