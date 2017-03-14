Fulton Market is getting a barber shop-slash-speakeasy

The latest NYC bar trend is headed to the Midwest, Chicago. The Blind Barber, New York's hip barber shop by day, speakeasy by night, will be opening this summer in Fulton Market (948 W Fulton Market), Eater Chicago reports. The concept has three locations in New York and one in Los Angeles, making this the fifth in the family.

You'll be able to get a shave and a haircut along with drinks and even a bite to eat during the day, while at night the place will turn into a speakeasy-style bar with cocktails. Eater reports that this location will be modeled after the LA location, with an abundance of grilled cheese sandwiches, a few tacos and salads. Unlike its LA counterpart, however, it will not host any shows or event, instead keeping focus completely on the bar-barber concept.

We're happy to see another bar concept popping up in Fulton Market, since we're a tad limited on options for places to stop and grab a drink before (or after) dinner in the area. Plus, it provides a good excuse to take a long lunch and treat yourself to some barber services while grabbing a drink. I mean, what's better than getting your hair cut with a glass of wine? That's pampering at its finest.

