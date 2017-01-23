Get a free burger at Shake Shack for the next month

Always a little too late to get to Shake Shack when they've got free deals going on? Here's one we think you'll be able to jump on. Until February 28 (yes, for the next whole month), if you download the Shake Shack app for iOS you'll be able to get a free single ShackBurger.

The fine print? There's only one per guest and when you're creating an account use the code "shackappy" at checkout. The free burger is redeemable at any U.S. location (except airports, stadiums and ballparks), including the River North, Chicago Athletic Association and Old Orchard locations.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.