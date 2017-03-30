Ipsento 606 is making Friday even better with free doughnuts

Ready for the weekend? Us too. Thankfully, we're nearly there. You can make your Friday morning even sweeter with free doughnuts from Ipsento Coffee 606. The popular coffee shop has been working on perfecting the recipe and it's ready to go, so it's giving away one free doughnut with every purchase on March 31, while supplies last (they'll be making the doughnuts until 2pm, so stop in early).

Ipsento's new doughnuts are miniature (kind of like those classic Hostess Donettes) and made from freshly-milled kamut and sweet potato fried in coconut oil. It's a doughnut you can eat without feeling super guilty—Ipsento's goal is to make a doughnut that doesn't "leave you feeling like shit afterwards." Flavors will be rotating, but these are the ones they'll be starting with:

- chocolate ganache and pistachio

- chocolate and sprinkles

- chocolate glaze

- cinnamon and sugar

- Ipsento latte (honey, espresso, coconut and cayenne)

- lemon glaze

- blueberry glaze

Stop in and pick up some coffee (we recommend the nitro-draft variety) and enjoy a free doughnut on the house. Doughnuts will be available at Ipsento regularly at the following prices: $1 for one doughnut, $5.50 for a half dozen, $10 for a dozen, $18 for two dozen, $36 for a box of coffee and two dozen doughnuts.

