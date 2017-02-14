  • Blog
Jess McLeod named Goodman Theatre’s Maggio directing fellow

By Kris Vire Posted: Tuesday February 14 2017, 2:00pm

Photograph: courtesy Goodman Theatre
Jess McLeod

The Goodman Theatre has named Jess McLeod as the recipient of its 2017 Michael Maggio Directing Fellowship. As the Maggio Fellow, McLeod will assist on an upcoming Goodman production and work as part of the theater's artistic decision-making team.

McLeod’s recent projects have included work on the Lyric Opera’s Chicago Voices project and directing Idris Goodwin’s How We Got On at Haven Theatre. In January, it was announced that McLeod will direct a condensed version of American Theater Company’s The Project(s), a documentary play about Chicago public housing by Joshua Jaeger and the late PJ Paparelli, for educational touring purposes as part of a partnership between ATC and the National Public Housing Museum. McLeod is also set to direct the Stephen Sondheim revue Marry Me a Little for Porchlight Music Theatre, opening in April. Past credits include productions at the House Theatre of Chicago, Griffin Theatre Company, Strawdog Theatre, Strange Tree Group and the Music Theatre Company. McLeod received her M.F.A. from Northwestern University.

The Maggio fellowship, named for the Goodman's late associate artistic director, was established in 2002 for rising Chicago-based theater directors. Previous Maggio Fellows have included Vanessa Stalling, Marti Lyons, Erica Weiss, Jimmy McDermott, Anna Bahow, Joanie Schultz, Anthony Moseley, Dado, Ann Filmer, Mignon McPherson-Nance and Lynn Ann Bernatowicz.

