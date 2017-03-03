Major construction project will affect Red Line service through fall

The Chicago Transit Authority announced that crews are beginning the next major construction phase of the 95th Street terminal improvement project this month, and that means you can expect changes to weekday Red Line service in the coming months.

In a news release, the CTA said that work being performed near the 95th/Dan Ryan station will require some trains traveling in the “off-peak” direction (southbound trains in the morning, northbound trains in the afternoon) to be rerouted for about two-and-a-half hours each weekday. At those times, Red Line trains will be rerouted onto Green Line tracks between Roosevelt and the Ashland/63rd station. Only off-peak direction trains will be affected.

During the morning rush (7:56–9:14am), every other southbound train will be rerouted to the Ashland/63rd Green Line station after Roosevelt. Between 4:40pm and 5:58pm, every other northbound train heading into the Loop will originate from the Ashland/63rd Green Line station. That means customers looking to board Howard-bound Red Line trains between 95th and Roosevelt can expect service every six minutes, instead of every three minutes.

The $280 million 95th Street terminal project includes significant improvements to the station, including work on the existing platform, surrounding tracks, and the new north and south terminal buildings. CTA said it expects normal service to resume in the fall.

