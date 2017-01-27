Midway concessions offerings are getting an O'Hare-style upgrade

Midway International Airport isn’t necessarily known for its food. Compared with its O'Hare International Airport, Midway’s food and dining options are relatively sparse and not particularly enticing (unless you absolutely love Potbelly's and Manny's Cafeteria.) That’s all likely to change, however, with Mayor Rahm Emanuel introducing an ordinance to dramatically expand concessions offerings at the airport.

The 15-year agreement with Midway Partnership LLC—a joint venture of SSP America Inc., Vantage Airport Group and Hudson Retail LLC—would increases the concessions area by 26,000 square feet, expand the overall number of shopping and dining options, and allow for the renovation of existing concessions areas, stores and restaurants. According to the mayor’s office, Midway Partnership will invest $75 million towards the renovation and expansion, as well as lease, develop, manage and operate concessions at the airport.

The mayor’s office did not state what specific offerings will be on the new menu of concession options, only revealing that it will feature “iconic Chicago establishments and brands, as well as nationally recognized products and services.” However, Eater Chicago reported that the proposed vendor list includes Arami, Big & Little's, DeColores, Big City Chicken, Schaller's Pump and even a White Sox-themed restaurant.

Emanuel said in a statement that the agreement will create approximately 700 concessions jobs and improve the overall passenger experience at the airport. “It also marks an important step forward in our overall plan to modernize Midway and increase the airports competitive viability for the future,” the mayor added.

The concessions plan is part of the $248 million Midway Modernization Program, which includes expansion of the passenger security checkpoint and terminal parking garage. Once completed, the expanded concessions plan is expected to increase annual sales tax revenue to the city by $10 million.

“The Concessions Redevelopment Program is a critical part of the larger investment plan taking place at Midway and its surrounding neighborhood,” Alderman Marty Quinn said in a news release. “This includes new developments and infrastructure improvements along Cicero Avenue—all of which will have a ripple effect throughout the community by adding jobs and growing business."

No, you won't be dining on Publican sausages and Frontera tortas at Midway anytime soon, but in a few years, you may have more appealing options than meatloaf sandwiches and Big Macs.

