Native Chicagoan Jesse Williams will narrate a documentary on Obama's defining speeches

If you still have chills from President Barack Obama’s rousing Chicago farewell speech last week, you’ll be pleased to hear that an upcoming documentary will highlight the outgoing orator-in-chief's best speeches. On February 27, the Smithsonian Channel will premiere an hourlong documentary on the notable speeches that defined the president’s political career.

Chicago native and Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams will narrate the special, titled The Obama Years: The Power of Words. The special will highlight six Obama speeches, dating back to his time as an Illinois state senator when he delivered the keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

Other speeches said to be included in the documentary include: a 2008 speech on race relations, following controversial comments by Obama’s former pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, and the 2012 eulogy delivered by the president after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, during which 20 students and six adults were killed.

The documentary will premier at 7pm CDT and rebroadcast at 8 and 9pm.

