Navy Pier’s new performance lawns offer free programming and killer views

Navy Pier on Monday announced the completion of two new outdoor stages in Polk Bros Park, the pier’s “front yard.” The Polk Bros Performance Lawns, as they’re being called, will offer free arts and cultural programming throughout the summer.

The Lake Stage, situated at the south end of Polk Bros Park, has room for 1,700 patrons on a grass lawn sloping down and eastward toward a lakeside stage, with Lake Michigan as a backdrop. The City Stage, just north of the Lake Stage, accommodates up to 700 guests with a view of the skyline.

Programming for the Polk Bros stages officially kicks off with Navy Pier’s 101st birthday celebration on Saturday, July 15. Among the new stages’ initial lineups: appearances by the Chicago Latin Jazz Festival (July 16), Chicago Human Rhythm Project’s Tap Fest (July 19) and the opening weekend of Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s summer parks tour of Romeo and Juliet (July 27–29).

The Lake Stage will host live jazz every Wednesday from August 2 to 23, and the Old Town School of Folk Music’s Wiggleworms kids’ music series moves to the City Stage starting this week. And the Lake Stage will feature “Water Flicks,” screenings of waterfront and water-themed movie screenings every Monday at 7pm through August 28. Here’s the full movie lineup:

July 17: Overboard

July 24: Moana

July 31: Splash

August 7: Pirate Radio

August 14: Beach Blanket Bingo

August 21: Finding Nemo

August 28: Jaws

Photograph courtesy Navy Pier

Photograph courtesy Navy Pier

Photograph: Heidi Zeiger Photography / Navy Pier

