New Line Tavern and Brownstone have a system to keep female customers safe in dangerous situations

Ever been on a date at a bar and needed to get out of an uncomfortable or unsafe situation? New Line Tavern and Brownstone have a new system in place to help keep patrons safe. The bars have placed posters in the women's restrooms with instructions for a shot to order if you need help getting out of your date for whatever reason.

There's a few variations on the angel shot, so here's a quick guide to help you out:

Angel shot neat: The bar team will escort you to your car.

Angel shot with ice: The bar team will call an Uber or a Lyft.

Angel shot with lime: The bar team will call the police and stay with you until they arrive.

Director of operations and partner Justin Witalka said he got the idea from Instagram, after seeing another bar was doing something similar. He teamed up with the bar's marketing and design coordinator to tweak the language and make it their own and create a flyer. Witalka says no one's ever used it, but that it's there just in case anyone does need it.

The signs have been in the bars for about four months now, and Witalka hopes that the idea catches on for other bars in Chicago. "I think other bars should be doing it," Witalka said. "We're responsible for creating group situations and bringing people together, whether it's first dates or casual encounters, and we can do our best to keep everyone safe and having a good time."

Courtesy New Line Tavern and Brownstone

