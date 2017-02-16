New Tracy Letts play ‘The Minutes’ will move from Steppenwolf to Broadway

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will premiere yet another new play by Tracy Letts in the 2017–18 season, and this one will move direct to Broadway.

Megaproducer Scott Rudin announced today that Letts’s The Minutes, a new comedy centered on a contentious town council meeting that unearths hidden truths about the small burg’s history, will begin performances on Broadway on February 6, 2018, directly following its Steppenwolf debut running from November 9 to December 31. Steppenwolf artistic director Anna D. Shapiro will helm the production; it will mark the playwright and director’s first Broadway collaboration since 2007’s August: Osage County, for which they both earned Tony Awards.

This will mark the third season in a row at Steppenwolf to include a new play from Letts, following last spring’s Mary Page Marlowe and the upcoming Linda Vista. Before Marlowe, Letts’s last new play at Steppenwolf had been 2008’s Superior Donuts.

The announcement from Rudin’s New York–based press agents did not specify a theater for the Broadway transfer. Nor was any casting announced, though the design team was confirmed to include David Zinn (scenic), Ann Roth (costumes), and Brian MacDevitt (lighting).

The remainder of Steppenwolf’s 2017–18 season is yet to be announced.

