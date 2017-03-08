NPR’s ‘Pop Culture Happy Hour’ is coming to Chicago on April 12

Pop Culture Happy Hour, NPR’s popular weekly podcast about TV, movies, books, comics and music, is headed to Chicago next month for its first live show in the Midwest, produced in conjunction with WBEZ. The show’s roundtable regulars, host Linda Holmes and panelists Stephen Thompson and Glen Weldon, will be joined by NPR reporter Sam Sanders and additional guests to be announced.

It’s too early to know what the night’s themes will be, but live tapings in other cities have included discussions of romantic comedies with Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani and scary movies with All Things Considered host Audie Cornish, among other topics.

Tickets ($45) for the April 12 event at the Harris Theater go on sale today at noon—and PCHH’s live shows are known to sell out fast.

