Original Rainbow Cone has announced its spring reopening date

It's the first sign of the end of cold weather: Original Rainbow Cone has announced a reopening date for the season. According to a post on Facebook, the popular ice cream stand will start serving cones again on March 4. The beloved Beverly establishment has been doling out its signature cone, with chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio and orange sherbet, for more than 90 years.

For the uninitiated, Original Rainbow Cone is a Chicago classic, attracting lines of people to the pink building to get their hands on the spring and summertime treat. There's also a location at Navy Pier, if you want to try a cone without taking a trip to Beverly. But trust us, the experience is worth it. Plus, you can get cake, shakes, banana splits and ice cream cakes at the original Beverly location.

The annual return of the signature warm weather treat means that it's only a matter of time until we can start shedding our winter layers.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.