Paramount Theatre announces casting for ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Paramount Theatre in suburban Aurora, which has been impressing many critics and racking up Jeff Awards since it started producing its own musical theater productions a few years back, has announced casting for its upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. Paramount’s staging, helmed by director Ron Kellum in his Chicago-area debut, will feature an all African-American cast, led by Destan Owens (a veteran of the Broadway productions of Rent, Chicago and Smokey Joe’s Café) as Jesus of Nazareth.

Other principals in the cast include Mykal Kilgore (Judas Iscariot), Felicia Boswell (Mary Magdalene), Rufus Bonds, Jr. (Pontius Pilate), Avionce Hoyles (King Herod/Annas) and Lorenzo Rush Jr. (Caiaphas). The ensemble will feature Stephen “Blu” Allen, Jos N. Banks, Ciera Dawn, Gilbert Domally, Candace C. Edwards, Jared D.M. Grant, Keirsten Hodgens, Mark J.P. Hood, Reneisha Jenkins, Micheal Lovette, Evan Tyrone Martin, Gabriel Mudd, Brian Nelson Jr., Renellè Nicole, Jaymes Osborne, Kafi Pierre, Jon Pierce, Travis Porchia, Camille Robinson, Alexis J. Roston and Jessica Brooke Seals.

“Why an all-black Superstar?” Kellum asked in a press release. “Why not. Our responsibility as storytellers is to find ways to represent truth in ways that translate to every audience no matter of color, creed, orientation or status.” Jesus Christ Superstar runs April 19 to May 28 at Paramount Theatre.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.