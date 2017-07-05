  • Blog
Steppenwolf announces casting for ‘Rembrandt,’ ‘Crucible’

By Kris Vire Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 4:32pm

Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has revealed full casting for the first two shows of the fall, the Chicago premiere of Jessica Dickey’s The Rembrandt and the Steppenwolf for Young Adults production of The Crucible.

As previously announced, ensemble members Francis Guinan and John Mahoney will appear in The Rembrandt, to be directed by Hallie Gordon in the Upstairs Theatre and running September 7 to November 5 (newly extended by two weeks due to advance sales, Steppenwolf says). They’ll be joined by Ty Olwin, Karen Rodriguez and Gabriel Ruiz; all five actors play multiple roles in the time-hopping art-history fantasy. (Olwin and Guinan also appear under Gordon’s direction in Steppenwolf’s summer season closer, Hir, now in previews and opening this weekend.)

The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s play about the Salem witch trials as McCarthyism allegory, will run October 7 to 21 in the Downstairs Theatre, featuring Travis Knight as John Proctor, Naima Hebrail Kidjo as Abigail Williams, Erik Hellman as Reverend Hale, Peter Moore as Reverend Parris, Taylor Blim as Mary Warren and Kristina Valada-Viars as Elizabeth Proctor/Betty Parris.

 

The remaining cast includes Echaka Agba (Tituba/Judge Hathorne), Larry Baldacci (Giles Corey/Sarah Good), Millie Hurley (Francis Nurse/Rebecca Nurse), Avi Roque (Ezekiel Cheever/Mercy Lewis), Stephanie Shum (Ann Putnam/Susanna Walcott/Martha Corey), Michael Patrick Thornton (Deputy Danforth) and Philip Winston (Thomas Putnam/John Willard). Jonathan Berry directs.

Staff writer
By Kris Vire 504 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

For any feedback or for more information email

