Target will open a Lakeview store in the former Whole Foods building this fall

Goodbye Whole Foods, hello Target. The Minneapolis-based retailer announced this week that it will open a new 31,000-square-foot store in Lakeview this fall in a space currently occupied by a Whole Foods Market store.

The grocer is planning to relocate to a new 66,000-square-foot store at the intersection of Ashland, Lincoln and Belmont avenues in March, according to Crain’s. That move will pave the way for Target to settle into its new home at 3300 N Ashland Avenue in October.

Target’s new store will feature a smaller “flexible format” that caters to its Lakeview customers. According to Target, the new location will have a CVS Pharmacy, and sell items such as personal care and beauty products, sporting goods, toys, men’s and women’s apparel, and home decor. The Lakeview store will be Target’s eighth flexible-format store in the Chicago area.

