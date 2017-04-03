The 11 best things to do in Chicago this week

1. Chase your game night with cheap beer

Boiler Room’s ever-popular PBR Bingo night makes its monthly appearance tonight. Join Logan Squarers as they get needlessly competitive after several cans of Pabst and slices of thin-crust. (Boiler Room, 2210 N California Ave, Mon 9pm. Free)

2. Show off your unnecessary knowledge

Put your useless ‘90s movie smarts to the test at Parts & Labor’s weekly trivia night in Logan Square. It’s the perfect way to blow off some steam after a long Monday. (Parts & Labor, 2700 N Milwaukee Ave, Mon 9pm. Free)

3. Party it up at the Bottle for free

To celebrate the restoration of their iconic Old Style sign, the Empty Bottle is throwing a free pizza party. Complete with deep-dish, thin-crust and DJs—what more could you want? (Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Tue 9pm. Free)

4. See an equestrian spectacle

Odysseo—which is basically Cirque du Soleil, but with horses and people—returns to Chicago this month. Take in 68 horses and 48 humans under a three-story tall big top. (Soldier Field South Parking Lot, 18th St and Lake Shore Dr, Tue, Fri 7:30pm; Thu 7pm. $34–$270)

5. Catch critically acclaimed theater in an intimate space

Robert O’Hara’s Bootycandy is closing out its run at Windy City Playhouse, so catch it while you can. The hilariously poignant show is a collection of sketches about growing up black and gay in the American South. (Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W Irving Park Rd, Wed, Thu 7:30pm; Fri 8pm. $15–$55)

6. Watch clowns make fascism even scarier

In this staging of The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Brecht’s forewarning of the rise of a dictator gets a clownish makeover. Consider it your precursor to seeing It in theaters later this year. (Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St, Thu, Fri 8pm. $20–$25)

7. Celebrate everything quilt-related

Indoor kids, unite! The International Quilt Festival is back, bringing the mightiest talents in the soft fabrics industry to Chicago. The three-day fest includes classes, panels, demonstrations and more. (Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Thu, Fri 10am–6pm; Sat 10am–5pm. $25 per day)

8. See the internet IRL

Writers from The Onion’s clickbait spoof sister site, ClickHole, perform their monthly stand-up/sketch show at the Hideout this week. See what the minds behind “I Used To Be Pro-Obamacare. Then It Saved My Shitty Life” come up with when they’re not at work. (The Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, Thu 9pm. $10)

9. Go to a queer arcade night

Because “gay night” doesn’t have to be synonymous with “strobe lights and an endless stream of mid-2000s Britney Spears.” Logan Arcade hosts a monthly queer night, so try your hand at a new high score. (Logan Arcade, 2410 W Fullerton Ave, Thu 9pm. Free)

10. Take in a throwback soul night

L.A. quartet Chicano Batman brings together the sounds of Brazilian Tropicalia with ‘70s soul music. Yes, you’re going to have to dance. (Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, Fri 9pm. $12, at the door $15)

11. Laugh with great local stand-ups

Lincoln Lodge has long been an incubator for incredible stand-ups like Cameron Esposito and Hannibal Buress. Catch the current cast of the Lodge before they blow up. (Subterranean, 2011 W North Ave, Fri 8pm. $10)

