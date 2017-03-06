The 12 best things to do this week in Chicago

1. Take in some great folk-pop

Singer-songwriter formerly of “freak folk” infamy Devendra Banhart plays Thalia Hall this week. He’s showcasing his latest album, Ape in Pink Marble. (Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, Mon 8pm. $26–$38)

2. Learn how to fight climate change

One Earth Film Festival has been stretched from one week to two this year, meaning a huge slate of conservation-centric films are playing all over the Loop. All levels of environmental knowledge are welcome. (Various venues in the Loop, Mon–Fri, see website for details)

3. Have a laid-back game night

Hit up Boiler Room’s popular PBR Bingo Night for a night of cheap beer, pizza and nursing home games that require no skill whatsoever. Bring a pack of buddies and come ready to get needlessly competitive. (Boiler Room, 2210 N California Ave, Mon 9pm. Free)

4. Welcome iconic art back to Chicago

James Abbott McNeill Whistler’s iconic 1871 portrait, “Arrangement in Gray and Black” (not a catchy title, no) is appearing at the Art Institute for the first time in over 60 years. The exhibition, Whistler’s Mother: An Icon Returns to Chicago, will feature 25 of Whistler’s pieces. (Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S Michigan Ave, Mon–Wed, Fri 10:30am–5pm, Thu 10:30am-8pm. Price included in museum admission)

5. See an unforgettable cult rock musical

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is in Chicago for just a couple of weeks, so snag tickets if you can! Catch the story of “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig Robinson. (Oriental Theatre, 24 W Randolph St, Tue–Fri 7:30pm. $35–$108)

6. Come party with Time Out

We’re fun, we promise! To celebrate the launch of our spring magazine (which hits streets on Tuesday), we’re throwing down with Slo ’Mo’s DJ Audio Jack at Flamingo Rum Club. Who’s ready to go up on a Tuesday? (Flamingo Rum Club, 601 N Wells St, Tue 7–10pm. $15)

7. Get dapper af

Celebrate androgynous swagger at Dapper Ball, a mid-week party by the folks who put on Slo ’Mo. Wicker Park’s sexiest cocktail bar, The Violet Hour, will be serving up delicious drinks. (Hairpin Arts Center, 2800 N Milwaukee Ave, 2nd Floor, Wed 8pm. $20 early bird, $25 GA)

8. Explore growing up through sketches

Robert O’Hara’s Bootycandy explores growing up black and gay in the Southern United States through a series of sketches and vignettes. The coming-of-age story is funny, provocative, and fully engrossing. (Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W Irving Park Rd, Wed, Thu 7:30pm, Fri 8pm. $15–$55)

9. Bop to the sounds of Tennis

No, not tennis court whacks and grunts. The husband-wife duo Tennis brings its catchy, sunny bops to Thalia Hall this week. If you’re craving sunshine, here’s how to get your dose. (Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, Thu 7:30. $20–$25)

10. Take in some excellent Jewish films

JCC Chicago once again holds its Jewish Film Festival this month, screening over 25 films at theaters in Chicago and the ’burbs. Explore the depth of Jewish culture through these works of art. (Various locations, Thu, Fri. See website for specific times and locations)

11. Throw gender to the wind

It’s once again time for Big Chicks’ monthly genderqueer dance party, FKA. Leave your predisposed notions of gender identity at the door and come ready to dance! (Big Chicks, 5024 N Sheridan Rd, Fri 9pm. Free)

12. Learn how to do your part

The Peace on Earth Film Festival kicks off on Friday, with social justice-oriented movies screening at the Music Box all weekend long. Take a break from superhero flicks and become your own Captain America. (Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave, Fri, various times. $5–$15 per event)

