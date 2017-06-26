  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The Field Museum is hosting a late night pop-up bar this summer

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Monday June 26 2017, 11:12am

The Field Museum is hosting a late night pop-up bar this summer
Photograph: Courtesy of the Field Museum

There's nothing quite like being in a museum at night—that's why Chicago institutions routinely host after-hours events, seeking to capture the magic of those Night at the Museum movies. This summer, the Field Museum is introducing a new reason to hang out after the crowds go home, with the launch of themed pop-up bar housed within the museum called Base Camp.

The bar will host themed events once a month beginning in July and admission is included with a regular museum ticket. The series kicks off on July 6 from 6 to 9pm with an Americana-themed bash, with performances by Devil in a Woodpile and Jon Langford as well as cocktails provided by Streeterville Social. Guests will also get to take a look at the Field Museum's collection fossils from around the U.S. and learn more about the institution's ongoing conservation work.

If you can't spare the vacation time to take advantage of free museum days, experiencing the Field Museum with a cocktail in your hand seems like the next best thing.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Elizabeth Atkinson 344 Posts

Elizabeth Atkinson is the Restaurants and Bars Editor at Time Out Chicago. She's always out of gin. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @elizabethrose14.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest