The Field Museum is hosting a late night pop-up bar this summer

There's nothing quite like being in a museum at night—that's why Chicago institutions routinely host after-hours events, seeking to capture the magic of those Night at the Museum movies. This summer, the Field Museum is introducing a new reason to hang out after the crowds go home, with the launch of themed pop-up bar housed within the museum called Base Camp.

The bar will host themed events once a month beginning in July and admission is included with a regular museum ticket. The series kicks off on July 6 from 6 to 9pm with an Americana-themed bash, with performances by Devil in a Woodpile and Jon Langford as well as cocktails provided by Streeterville Social. Guests will also get to take a look at the Field Museum's collection fossils from around the U.S. and learn more about the institution's ongoing conservation work.

If you can't spare the vacation time to take advantage of free museum days, experiencing the Field Museum with a cocktail in your hand seems like the next best thing.

