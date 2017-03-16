The seven best things to do this weekend in Chicago

1. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day—for real this time

After a full week of Irish shenanigans, can your liver take another beating? If you’re still feeling spirited (and ambitious), the Irish-American heritage center’s authentic St. Patrick’s Day celebration features traditional music, dance, food and, of course, drinks. (Irish-American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave, Fri 12pm. $10)

2. Get tattooed by the greats

Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention brings some of the best tattoo artists in North America to Rosemont this weekend. Ink geeks: this weekend of demos, panels and tattooing is not to be missed. (Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Fri 2pm-12am, Sat 11am-12am, Sun 11am-8pm. $40 three-day pass, $20 per day)

3. Forget the snow for a little bit

Enjoy a reprieve from this nasty March weather at the Chicago Flower and Garden Show. You can catch an instructional seminar, walk through the gardens and get culinary tips from chefs in cooking demonstrations. (Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Sat-Sun 10am-5pm. $16)

4. Let Hubbard Street blow your mind

Hubbard Street Dance performs their Spring Series at Millennium Park’s Harris Theatre this weekend. These dancers are true athletes—you don’t want to miss out on seeing them perform. (Harris Theatre, 205 E Randolph St, Fri-Sat 8pm, Sun 3pm. $40-$102)

5. See some top-notch hip-hop

West Coast rapper Vince Staples is posted up at the Metro this weekend, performing two shows on his The Life Aquatic Tour. Staples is joined by Brooklyn’s Kilo Kush. (Metro Chicago, 3730 N Clark St, Sat 9pm, Sun 8pm. $25)

6. Combine the two best things in the world

Empty Bottle’s 7th annual Chili Synthesizer Cook-Off is back again this weekend, where musicians cook up some mean chili while showing off their synth skills. Because not everything needs to make sense. (Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Sun 7pm. $5)

7. Catch a psych rock show in a greenhouse

Dungen performs its epic soundtrack to the 1926 German animated film The Adventures of Prince Achmed at the Garfield Park Conservatory this weekend. Seeing a show at the conservatory is a uniquely magical experience. (Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N Central Park Ave, Sun 8pm. $25)

