The three best things to do on Martin Luther King Day in Chicago

Martin Luther King Day isn’t just a day off from work and school; it’s a day to remember (or learn about) the legacy of a great civil rights hero. Here are the three best ways to spend your day off today in Chicago:

1. Celebrate with the Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum is putting on family-friendly programming, including performances by Writers Theatre and the Chicago Chamber Choir. Take your little ones to the museum to learn about Dr. King’s timeless social justice messages. (Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St, 10am–4:30pm. Free for Illinois residents with ID)

2. Take Dr. King’s messages into 2017

Through group break-outs, presentations and open dialogue, kids of all ages can learn for themselves how to apply MLK’s messages in today’s complicated world. The Stop The Violence Forum focuses on tactics for de-escalating violent situations and ways to empower neighborhoods that face gun violence. (Wicker Park, 1425 N Damen Ave, 1pm. Free)

3. Take in a classical music concert

Young musicians from all over Chicago come together for Chicago Sinfonietta’s MLK Tribute Concert, an annual tribute to the life of Dr. King. (Symphony Center, 220 S Michigan Ave, 7:30pm. $10–$60)

