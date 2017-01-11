The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Listen to some homegrown Chicago music

Chicago jazz-fusion/rock/electronica stalwart Tortoise kicks off this weekend’s Tomorrow Never Knows festival tonight at Lincoln Hall. Make sure you grab an Instagram of Lincoln Hall’s TNK sign atop its marquee. (Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, 9pm. $15)

2. Dance your butt off at one of Chicago’s best drag parties

Throw on your finest dress and wig, a suit and tie or whatever the hell you want—it’s Fabitat! Time to get weird and queer and trample the binary. (Door No. 3, 1551 N Damen Ave, 9pm. Free)

3. Put your Belcher family knowledge to the test

Think you can rattle off all of Tina Belcher’s most iconic, butt-related quips? Test yourself at Beauty Bar tonight, where its trivia night is Bob’s Burgers-themed. (Beauty Bar, 1444 W Chicago Ave, 7pm. Free)

