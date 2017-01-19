  • Blog
The three best things to do today in Chicago

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday January 19 2017, 12:15am

The three best things to do today in Chicago
Photograph: CC/Flickr/Danny Navarro

1. Catch two talented singer-songwriters for the price of one
Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard brings his instantly recognizable voice to Thalia Hall tonight and tomorrow night. Opening for him is Julien Baker, an enormous young talent whose quiet melodies pack more power than you might expect. (Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, 8:30pm. $36.50.)

2. Get in formation, ladies
Kick off your Women’s March weekend early at Slo ‘Mo, the monthly, all-gender, queer dance party. Because solidarity and grinding aren’t mutually exclusive. (The Whistler, 2421 N Milwaukee Ave, 9pm. Free.)

3. Experience the art of puppetry
Tonight kicks off the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, when international puppeteers share their art with Chicago. It lasts from tonight until Jan 29, so you’ve got plenty of time to catch a few shows. (Various locations; check festival site for exact lineup.)

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 172 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime. 

For any feedback or for more information email

