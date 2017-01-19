The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Catch two talented singer-songwriters for the price of one

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard brings his instantly recognizable voice to Thalia Hall tonight and tomorrow night. Opening for him is Julien Baker, an enormous young talent whose quiet melodies pack more power than you might expect. (Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, 8:30pm. $36.50.)

2. Get in formation, ladies

Kick off your Women’s March weekend early at Slo ‘Mo, the monthly, all-gender, queer dance party. Because solidarity and grinding aren’t mutually exclusive. (The Whistler, 2421 N Milwaukee Ave, 9pm. Free.)

3. Experience the art of puppetry

Tonight kicks off the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, when international puppeteers share their art with Chicago. It lasts from tonight until Jan 29, so you’ve got plenty of time to catch a few shows. (Various locations; check festival site for exact lineup.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.