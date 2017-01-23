The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Take in a huge stadium concert

Rock out at a big-ass stadium concert tonight, as Kings of Leon and Deerhunter take the stage at the United Center. With their impressive cocktail lineup, the United Center is increasingly becoming a more attractive place to hang out. (United Center, 1901 W Madison Ave, 7:30pm. $29.50-$65.50)

2. Show off your hidden smarts

Blow off some steam at Parts and Labor’s weekly trivia night. Because you know you’re itching to show off that ‘90s hip-hop knowledge burning a hole in your brain. (Parts and Labor, 2700 N Milwaukee Ave, 9pm. Free)

3. Get taken to church

Take in an evening of Mozart and Beethoven at Music of the Baroque: The Mass in C Minor. By traveling back to the 19th century, you can see where our new President got inspiration for his policies on science and women. (Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph St, 7:30pm. $27-$63)

