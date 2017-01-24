The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Go inside of a movie soundtrack

Scottish rockers Mogwai bring their larger-than-life instrumental tunes to Thalia Hall tonight. Their vibe is sort of, “Epic coming-of-age story” meets “The world is ending but I guess I’m okay with it?” You know, the perfect combo. (Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, 8:30pm. $25-$30.)

2. Party for charity at Lost Lake

Tonight is the first of the Logan Square tiki outpost’s new monthly party, SHIFT-EASE, which features special cocktails and a whole lot of Drake. Proceeds of drink sales go toward Embarc and Ignite the Spirit—learn about these organizations here. (Lost Lake, 3154 W Diversey Ave, 9am-2pm. Free.)

3. Keep the Women’s March momentum going

Join Jen Sabella and Erika Wozniak at their monthly series, The Girl Talk, which brings local activists on stage to discuss their work. This week’s guests include a '60s abortion activist, an organizer who strives to get pro-choice candidates elected, and a community health advocate. (Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia, 6:30pm. $5.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.