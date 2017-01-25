The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Channel your inner dancehall queen

Call your girlfriends: tonight’s Fabitat is a Robyn-themed dance party, and you’d better not be dancing on your own. Fabitat knows how to throw a dance party, so come ready. (Door No. 3, 1551 N Damen Ave, 9pm. Free.)

2. Immerse yourself in Cold War Germany

German artist Wolf Vostell has a concrete definition of art: covering things in concrete. U of C’s Smart Museum has rounded up a robust collection of Vostell’s work, from sculpture to film to prints. (Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S Greenwood Ave, 10am-5pm. Free.)

3. Show off your Brooklyn stoner knowledge

Fancy yourself an Al Dente Dentist? Well, round up your Abbis and Ilanas, ‘cause it’s Broad City trivia night at Beauty Bar. It’s free to play, but make sure you get there early to snag a seat. (Beauty Bar, 1444 W Chicago Ave, 7pm. Free.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.