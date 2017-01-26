The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Drink up some drunken brilliance

Drunk TED Talks makes its triumphant return to Chicago, sharing its several-drinks-deep insight with Logan Squarers. It’s free, but make sure you get there on the early side—The Whistler’s sure to fill up quickly. (The Whistler, 2421 N Milwaukee Ave, 8pm. Free.)

2. Travel to a very sparkly Australian Outback

Catch the Australian drag queen saga Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, all cozied up in an Uptown nightclub. The jukebox musical channels the glitz, glamor and goofiness of the 1994 original. (The Broadway at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N Broadway, 7:30pm. $30-$40.)

3. Laugh off your political anxiety

The Second City’s brand new show on the e.t.c. stage, Fantastic Super Great Nation Numero Uno, hosts a slew of fresh talent after last fall’s mass exodus. Check out the new kids at this sketch revue. (The Second City, 1616 N Wells St, 8pm. $19-$46.)

