The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Have an out-of-body experience

Take a deep-dive into your wildest, drugged-out dreams at Psychonaut Librarians at the Den. It’s the story of a group of librarians who take a bunch of psychedelic drugs, and are transported into a ‘70s/‘80s, C-list fantasy novel. (The Den Theatre, 1329-1335 N Milwaukee Ave, 7:30pm. $20)

2. Be inspired by protests throughout history

Check out the Art Institute’s exhibit, Provoke: Photography in Japan between Protest and Performance, 1960-1975. Perhaps you’ll see today’s political climate mirrored in this prescient imagery. (Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S Michigan Ave, 10:30am-5pm. Price included in admission)

3. Chow down on some great deals

Hey, it’s Chicago Restaurant Week! It should really be “Chicago Restaurant Two Weeks,” but hey, we’re not going to complain about double the time to score delicious prix fixe deals at Chicago’s best restaurants. Make your reservations now. (Various locations, see website for details. Until Feb 9)

