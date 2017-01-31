The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Catch Chicago’s best up-and-coming comedians

Chicago Underground Comedy regularly hosts some of the edgiest, strangest performances in Chicago. If the current political climate has you itching to escape or take a step back to process things, hit up ChUC tonight. (Beat Kitchen, 2100 W Belmont Ave, 9:30pm. $5)

2. Spend a day at the Art Institute

Challenge your understanding of design forms at the Art Institute’s Design Episodes: Form, Style, Language. The exhibit is a prelude of sorts to the museum’s forthcoming permanent design display, set to open in Fall 2017. (Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S Michigan Ave, 10:30am–5pm. Included in museum admission)

3. Take advantage of the warm(ish) weather

It’s set to dip back down into the teens later in the week, so while we have a nice, balmy 30-degree day, take a spin around the rink at Millennium Park. We promise we won’t tell anyone when you fall on your butt. (McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, 11 N Michigan Ave, 12pm–8pm. Free, $12 skate rental)

