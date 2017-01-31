  • Blog
The three best things to do today in Chicago

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 12:15am

Photograph: Courtesy Art Institute of Chicago
Whitney Young Magnet High School senior Rosario Barrera and Kenwood Academy High School Junior Walela Greenlee, both members of the Art Institute Teen Council, browse works in the museum's Modern Wing.

1. Catch Chicago’s best up-and-coming comedians

Chicago Underground Comedy regularly hosts some of the edgiest, strangest performances in Chicago. If the current political climate has you itching to escape or take a step back to process things, hit up ChUC tonight. (Beat Kitchen, 2100 W Belmont Ave, 9:30pm. $5)

2. Spend a day at the Art Institute

Challenge your understanding of design forms at the Art Institute’s Design Episodes: Form, Style, Language. The exhibit is a prelude of sorts to the museum’s forthcoming permanent design display, set to open in Fall 2017. (Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S Michigan Ave, 10:30am–5pm. Included in museum admission)

3. Take advantage of the warm(ish) weather

It’s set to dip back down into the teens later in the week, so while we have a nice, balmy 30-degree day, take a spin around the rink at Millennium Park. We promise we won’t tell anyone when you fall on your butt. (McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, 11 N Michigan Ave, 12pm–8pm. Free, $12 skate rental)

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 182 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime. 

