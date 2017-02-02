The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. See a visionary hip-hop performer

Tickets are still available to see Talib Kweli at the Metro tonight, so jump on it! The Brooklyn-born rapper and political activist hasn’t released a solo album since 2013, but has collaborated with every hip-hop artist you can imagine—from Busta Rhymes to Kanye to the Roots. (Metro Chicago, 3730 N Clark St, 8pm. $29.)

2. Celebrate Groundhog Day the only way possible

Logan Theatre is screening Bill Murray’s iconic 1993 comedy, Groundhog Day tonight. Take in the classic Harold Ramis-directed story of a weatherman doomed to repeat February 2 forever. (Logan Theatre, 2646 N Milwaukee Ave, 10:30pm. $8.50.)

3. Laugh off your dating anxiety

The only way to get through the sludge of online dating is to laugh it off. Get in the anti-Valentine’s Day spirit at the Second City’s long-running show, #DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment, inspired by real-life OKCupid users. (UP Comedy Club, 230 W North Ave, 7pm. $31–$41.)

