  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, July 14

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday July 13 2017, 6:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, July 14
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

1. Pitchfork Music Festival begins its three-day residency in Union Park today at 1pm. Tonight, Brooklyn's LCD Soundsystem headlines the festival. 

2. Explore Pilsen tonight at the monthly gallery night, 2nd Fridays in the Chicago Arts District. Dip in and out of galleries along Halsted Street for free beginning at 6pm.

3. Vermont jam band Phish begins their three-day stint at Northerly Island tonight. General admission tickets are still available for all three shows, starting at $50 a piece. 

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 284 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest