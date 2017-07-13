The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, July 14

1. Pitchfork Music Festival begins its three-day residency in Union Park today at 1pm. Tonight, Brooklyn's LCD Soundsystem headlines the festival.

2. Explore Pilsen tonight at the monthly gallery night, 2nd Fridays in the Chicago Arts District. Dip in and out of galleries along Halsted Street for free beginning at 6pm.

3. Vermont jam band Phish begins their three-day stint at Northerly Island tonight. General admission tickets are still available for all three shows, starting at $50 a piece.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.