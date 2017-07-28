  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, July 28

By Grace Perry Posted: Friday July 28 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Max Herman
Fiesta del Sol

1. Celebrate the sun at the popular Pilsen street fair Fiesta del Sol, which kicks off tonight at 5pm at Cermak Rd and Loomis St. Entry is free and the fair runs all weekend long.

2. Learn to swing dance at SummerDance, with live music from the Cash Box Kings and May I Have This Dance. The action happens in Grant Park from 6 to 9:30pm.

3. Take the family to Navy Pier to see a live-action musical version of DreamWorks’ Madagascar at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. Shows are today at 11am and 2pm, with kids’ tickets for $22 and adults’ tickets for $34.

