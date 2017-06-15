The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, June 16

The Taste of Randolph begins tonight at 5pm in the West Loop. Tonight’s headliners include Atlas Genius, The Motet and Psycho B! Entry is a $10 suggested donation.
Lincoln Park Zoo hosts its annual after-hours event, Craft Brews at the Zoo tonight at 6pm. The event features beer, food pairings, music, and prime opportunity to visit the zoo’s animal residents. Tickets start at $49.
See Steamworks: The Musical, which is a hilarious show about Boystown’s premiere bathhouse, at the Annoyance Theatre tonight at 8pm. Tickets are $20.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
