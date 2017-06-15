  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, June 16

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday June 15 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Max Herman
Taste of Randolph Street

The Taste of Randolph begins tonight at 5pm in the West Loop. Tonight’s headliners include Atlas Genius, The Motet and Psycho B! Entry is a $10 suggested donation.

Lincoln Park Zoo hosts its annual after-hours event, Craft Brews at the Zoo tonight at 6pm. The event features beer, food pairings, music, and prime opportunity to visit the zoo’s animal residents. Tickets start at $49.

See Steamworks: The Musical, which is a hilarious show about Boystown’s premiere bathhouse, at the Annoyance Theatre tonight at 8pm. Tickets are $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

