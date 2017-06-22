The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, June 23

1. Take a dance lesson to the music of the Outcast Jazz Band during the first Chicago SummerDance event of the season. It’s in Grant Park and totally free.

2. Taste over 200 craft beers from all over the Midwest at the Chicago Ale Fest in Grant Park. Tickets are $49 and the event begins at 6pm.

3. The Logan Square Arts Fest takes place this weekend, with live music, art installations and family fun. It takes place at the Centennial Monument in Logan Sqaure and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.