The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, June 23

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday June 22 2017, 6:00pm

Summer Dance Chicago

1. Take a dance lesson to the music of the Outcast Jazz Band during the first Chicago SummerDance event of the season. It’s in Grant Park and totally free.

2. Taste over 200 craft beers from all over the Midwest at the Chicago Ale Fest in Grant Park. Tickets are $49 and the event begins at 6pm.

3. The Logan Square Arts Fest takes place this weekend, with live music, art installations and family fun. It takes place at the Centennial Monument in Logan Sqaure and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 257 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

