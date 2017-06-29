The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, June 30

1. Windy City Ribfest begins tonight at Lawrence Avenue and Broadway in Uptown. Entry is a $5 suggested donation.

2. Pass Over, a contemporary riff on Waiting For Godot, has only a few shows left at Steppenwolf Theatre. Tonight’s performance is at 7:30pm, with tickets starting at $30.

3. See Hitch Cocktails, a hilarious improvised Hitchcock movie, at the Annoyance Theatre tonight at 10pm. Tickets are $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.