The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, July 24

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday July 23 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Patrick L. Pyszka

1. Afro-pop artists Amadou and Mariam are playing a free show at Pritzker Pavilion tonight as part of the 2017 Millennium Park Summer Music Series. The performance starts at 6:30pm.

2. See video artist Steve McQueen’s latest installation, Steve McQueen: End Credits, at the Art Institute. The exhibit is included in museum admission, and the museum is open from 10:30am to 5pm.

3. See a Los Milagros/The Miracles, a free, traveling production from Free Street Theater. Tonight’s production is at Riis Park at 6:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 297 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

