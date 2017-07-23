The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, July 24

1. Afro-pop artists Amadou and Mariam are playing a free show at Pritzker Pavilion tonight as part of the 2017 Millennium Park Summer Music Series. The performance starts at 6:30pm.

2. See video artist Steve McQueen’s latest installation, Steve McQueen: End Credits, at the Art Institute. The exhibit is included in museum admission, and the museum is open from 10:30am to 5pm.

3. See a Los Milagros/The Miracles, a free, traveling production from Free Street Theater. Tonight’s production is at Riis Park at 6:30pm.

