  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, June 12

By Time Out Chicago editors Posted: Sunday June 11 2017, 6:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, June 12
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

1. Check out the 15th annual African Diaspora International Film Festival at Facets Cinematheque. Tonight’s screenings are at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Tickets are $10. 

2. See blues artist Otis Taylor and folk singer-songwriter Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native perform as part of the Millennum Park Summer Music Series. Entry is free.  

3. Watch some of Chicago’s best comedians perform in Having It All, an improv show that explores the female identity, tonight at 8pm at iO Chicago. Tickets are $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Chicago editors 129 Posts

Bringing you the best cultural, culinary, and creative offerings in Chicago. Explore the city with us on Facebook and Twitter @TimeOutChicago.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest