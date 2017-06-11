The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, June 12

1. Check out the 15th annual African Diaspora International Film Festival at Facets Cinematheque. Tonight’s screenings are at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Tickets are $10.

2. See blues artist Otis Taylor and folk singer-songwriter Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native perform as part of the Millennum Park Summer Music Series. Entry is free.

3. Watch some of Chicago’s best comedians perform in Having It All, an improv show that explores the female identity, tonight at 8pm at iO Chicago. Tickets are $5.

