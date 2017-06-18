The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, June 19

See Grammy-winning California jazz and soul singer Gregory Porter perform as part of the 2017 Millennium Park Summer Music Series. Entry is free.

Get up close and personal with dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Exhibition at the Field Museum. Tickets are $10 to $15, plus museum admission.

See Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s bluntly political exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Photography in the Loop. Entry is free, and it’s open from 10am to 5pm.

