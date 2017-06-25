  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, June 26

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday June 25 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy of the Art Institute of Chicago

1. See over 240 pieces of work by post-impressionist painter Paul Gauguin at the Art Institute’s “Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist.” The exhibit is included in museum admission. The Art Institute is open from 10:30am to 5pm.

2. Norwegian jazz and electronica group Jaga Jazzist is playing a free show at the Pritzker Pavilion tonight as part of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. The show starts at 6:30pm.

3. See long-running show That’s Weird, Grandma, which is written by public school students and performed by adult actors, at the Neo-Futurarium in Uptown. The show is at 8pm and tickets cost $12.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 261 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

