The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, July 22

1. Lincoln Park’s annual Sheffield Garden Walk + Music Festival is this weekend at Webster Street and Sheffield Avenue from noon to 10pm. Tickets are $7 before 3pm, $10 after 3pm, and $25 for main stage concerts.

2. The Art of Rap tour, which features ‘90s rappers including DMX, members of the Wu-Tang Clan and KRS-One, is coming to Chicago Theatre tonight. Tickets are still available starting at $104.

3. See an exhibition of work by local muralist Don’t Fret at Johalla Projects in the West Loop. It’s open from noon to 5pm and entry is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.