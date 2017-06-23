The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, June 24

1. Tickets are still available to Mamby on the Beach, a two-day music festival at Oakwood Beach. Tonight’s headliners include MGMT and Local Natives.

2. Head to Ravenswood On Tap to taste delicious local brews from Dovetail Brewery, Half Acre Beer Company and more. The block party goes from 1 to 9pm and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

3. Show your pride for the diverse queer, lesbian, bi and trans community at Chicago Dyke March at Piotrowski Park in Little Village. It’s free.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.