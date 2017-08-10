  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, Aug 10

By Grace Perry Posted: Thursday August 10 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: CC/Flickr/Payton Chung

1. Unifest On The River celebrates Chicago’s sister cities with drinks from Prague, Mexico City and Warsaw, and food from Lahore, Shenyang and Chicago. The event runs from 4:30 to 8:30pm on the Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin Streets.

2. Dive into the Art Institute’s extensive collection of Japanese prints at “By the Light of the Moon: Nocturnal Japanese Prints.” The museum is open today from 10:30am to 8pm.

3. Learn how to swing dance to the tunes of a live jazz band at SummerDance Chicago tonight. Tonight’s free event in Jackson Park runs from 6 to 9pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

