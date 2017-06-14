  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, June 15

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday June 14 2017, 6:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, June 15
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago Loop Alliance

1. See an alleyway in the Loop turn into a dance party and performance art space at ACTIVATE. It’s happening from 5 to 10pm at the Sullivan Center Alley.

2. Head to the Millennium Park Summer Music Series tonight at 6:30pm. Tonight’s performers are No BS! Brass Band, a 13-part funk and jazz band.

3. Bring a picnic out to Ravinia to see Brazilian singer Seu Jorge play an acoustic tribute to David Bowie tonight at 8pm. Tickets start at $27.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 247 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest