The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, June 15

1. See an alleyway in the Loop turn into a dance party and performance art space at ACTIVATE. It’s happening from 5 to 10pm at the Sullivan Center Alley.

2. Head to the Millennium Park Summer Music Series tonight at 6:30pm. Tonight’s performers are No BS! Brass Band, a 13-part funk and jazz band.

3. Bring a picnic out to Ravinia to see Brazilian singer Seu Jorge play an acoustic tribute to David Bowie tonight at 8pm. Tickets start at $27.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.